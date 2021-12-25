MUST-READ: Bigg Boss 15: 5 times Salman Khan got BRUTALLY trolled for his views and comments, From Devoleena-Bichukale kiss controversy to calling Umar Riaz violent doctor

MUMBAI: There's no denying that Bigg Boss would not be the same without Salman Khan hosting the controversial reality show and taking everyone's class in Weekend Ka Vaar. Although his scoldings have often backfired, Salman has been heavily criticized for his views and opinions on a number of issues. We take a look at the 5 times Salman Khan got brutally trolled for schooling Bigg Boss 15 contestants, starting with the Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale kiss controversy to labeling Umar Riaz a violent doctor.

The term violent doctor is used to describe Umar Riaz:

Umar Riaz had recently been reprimanded by Salman for his aggressive behavior inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Afterward, he compared him to his older brother Asim Riaz, saying that he should not behave like him in the house. Also, he called Umar a violent doctor, which did not sit well with the netizens.

Inquiring about the relationship between Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash:

According to Salman, Karan and Tejaswi's relationship will not even last for a month outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. As he continued to reprimand Karan for his bad behavior towards Tejasswi, he kept saying that he never supports her, whereas she always does. After this, TejRan fans didn't spare Salman on social media.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale controversy

Salman was not pleased with Abhijit and the way he asked Devoleena for a kiss. He told him, "You can't treat women disrespectfully.". At the same time, he blamed Devoleena for Abhijit's behavior towards her and told her to raise her concerns.

there. Salman's POV wasn't well received and he was trolled on social media.

Simba Nagpal should not be picked on

Salman did not address Simba's violent behavior with Umar, which included pushing him into the swimming pool in a fit of anger, which angered many netizens. Although Salman punished Simba for his actions in one episode, viewers were upset that the issue wasn't discussed as expected.

