Must Read! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali takes stand for himself, netizens support his decision

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of captaincy task was one of the easiest to win for Nishant Bhat. He stepped into Shamita Shetty's shoes for the coming week. With Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal opting out of the task, Nishant had quite an easy win. Pratik broke an important rule of the task even before it could begin which led Jay Bhanushali to take a stand for himself.

While fans loved Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash’s camaraderie, the two were at loggerheads during the captaincy task.

Jay chose to not start the task as Pratik broke all the rules related to the task, before the task officially commenced. He repeatedly suggested Pratik broke rules but nobody paid heed until Meisha confessed to having seen Pratik steal an item from Jay's task.

Pratik too was ousted from the task but Jay looked a bit disappointed as he had been stabbed by his friends in the house again.

While inmates were of the opinion that Jay should have continued playing but fans are praising him for standing his ground and not resorting to any unfair means. He refused to put his foot down and stated that he didn't have any problems with Vishal becoming a captain.

He also had a heart-to-heart conversation with Nishant about he was disappointed with Miesha Iyer, who kept quiet despite knowing that Pratik had cheated during the task.

Credit: ETimes