Must read! Bigg Boss 15: This is how Afsana Khan’s fiance reacted to Salman Khan schooling her

MUMBAI : Afsana Khan was scolded by Salman Khan during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The singer used words like ‘buddhi’ and ‘gandi aurat’ for Shamita Shetty. She also cursed Vishal Kotian saying he will die within this year. Here’s what her fiancé Saajz has to say about that.

Sajan Sharma aka Saajz is a Punjabi singer and is soon set to marry Afsana. A lot of noise was made over how the singer lost her temper and age-shamed Shamita during an episode.

Sajan reacted to Salman Khan schooling Afsana. He began, “Salman sir is our senior and hum unki kisi bhi baat ka bura nahi maan sakte. Hamaare star guru log hamein gaali bhi de ya samjhaaye toh hum uska bura maan hi nahi sakte. I have seen people being pulled up by Salman sir in previous editions of the reality show aur unki life bann gayi hai. So, I won’t feel bad even if he pulls up Afsana in the next episode as well.”

He added, “However, I only felt bad about the fact that no one spoke about how Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian came charging towards Afsana and kept instigating her. Everyone spoke about how she called Shamita ‘buddhi’, but no one said anything to the latter who called her ‘sh*t lady’. Vishal, too, said something nasty to her last week. Yahaan par mudda uthna chahiye tha ki ladies ki respect nahi ho rahi hai. Jay Bhanushali abused Pratik Sehajpal again. But none of these issues were addressed on the weekend episode.”

Credits: Koimoi

