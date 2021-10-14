Must Read! Bigg Boss 15 makes it to top 10 on TRP charts; Anupama is number one, followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, Udaariyan, and Yeh Hai Chahatein; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Bigg Boss 15 in its first week itself has done exceptionally well for itself, and the premiere episode is at number 9 with a rating of 2, whereas the whole week's telecast got a rating of 1.8.

Once again, Anupama tops the list with the highest TRP of 4.2, followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie, Udaariyaan, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Have a look at the ratings of the shows for last week.

1Anupama (Star Plus) : 4.2

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus) : 3.2

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.8

4. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 2.6

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.5

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.2

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

9.Bigg Boss Grand Premiere (Colors) : 2

10. Super Dancer 4 (Sony TV) : 2

11. Bigg Boss 15 Overall : 1.8

12. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

13. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

14. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

15. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony TV) : 1.6

16. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.6

17. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors) : 1.4

18. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.4

19. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.4

20. Dance Deewane (Colors) : 1.3

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors and Sony Sab. Sony Television's top reality shows are Super Dancer, KBC, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

