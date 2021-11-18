Must read! Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia's sister talks about Afsana Khan's allegations against him, Pratik's below-the-belt jokes, and more

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia entered BB15 as the first wild-card contestant. He made headlines with his humorous nature and by exposing Vishal Kotian's truth. However, he recently he had an emotional breakdown when Afsana Khan accused him of inappropriately touching her during a task.

The model-turned-entrepreneur is often criticised by the other housemates for playing the game under rakhi sister Shamita Shetty's influence. Rajiv's sister Deepa Anand has now made it clear that her brother is not the actress' puppet and that the two share a strong relationship. She also opened up on Afsana Khan's accusation and on Pratik Sehajpal being bashed by Salman Khan for passing below the belt jokes about Rajiv. Read on for excerpts.

On the game

He’s playing the game with a lot of dignity. He is not belittling, slamming anyone or in any way. My mother is especially proud of him, she is always glued to the TV screen, missing her son immensely. We all are proud of the way he’s conducting himself.

On Pratik

I don’t think being bullied is the right word. I think it has been used quite harshly in this situation. I felt Pratik probably didn’t know how far he had gone and where to draw the line. They all are staying in one house together all the time, he didn’t realise that he is going too far and hurting someone’s feelings. I can’t thank Salman Khan enough for supporting my brother and making Rajiv realise that next time he should just tell him that he’s not happy.

On Shamita and Rajiv’s relationship

I know there are people in the house who are saying that Rajiv is playing under Shamita’s influence but you have to understand that Shamita didi and Rajiv’s relationship is very old and personal. Rajiv has a strong and very old bond with Shilpa Shetty didi as well. We are a family and our mother’s are also friends. It is the relationship which is from before, outside the game. Rajiv is maintaining that relationship, how he would do it with me. He is also playing his game at the same time. If he doesn’t agree with Shamita didi he tells her and does what he feels. He’s not scared of her.

​Rajiv is not Shamita's puppet

There are also many things where they think alike. He’s not her puppet. Rajiv is a very intelligent, a strong personality and not playing the game under anyone’s influence. At the same time he’s maintaining the respect. He’s not cheating on her by making alliances or going against her.

On Afsana's allegations

My mother was very upset after seeing the episode where Afsana alleged my brother for purposely touching her inappropriately. We both felt very bad not just for Rajiv but also for Afsana. I am not going to lie, we were very hurt. When you take a step back and look at the larger picture, I feel there were misunderstandings. Afsana was probably very emotional at that point of time as she lost in the task and was feeling weak.

Credits: TOI