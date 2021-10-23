Must read! Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reacts to Karan pinning Pratik to the ground

MUMBAI: Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar will be seen asking Karan Kundrra about the violence inside the house. Karan picked up co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal by his neck and pinned him to the ground during a task.

The host, speaking to Pratik, said, “When Karan picked you up and dropped you to the floor, you didn't get angry and neither did you react.” Pratik said, “I realised that I had put Karan on such a pedestal in my life, and when he did this, I wasn't angry but hurt.”

Salman asked him how he would have reacted if Jay Bhanushali or Ieshaan Sehgaal had done something like this. “Bhai, I would have been out of this show by now,” Pratik replied, adding that Karan is not the kind of person that he could have taken on.

Salman asked Karan about it too and whether he behaves in such a manner outside the house too. “Ek din aapko bhi koi utha ke patkega" (Someday, someone will pick you up and throw you to the ground as well), he told him.

The actor explained his side and said that he regretted what he had done. He said he was hurt after Pratik messed with his BB points and did not expect this from him. But he apologised to him. “I am sorry Pratik. If he wants, all year I can…" he said but he choked with emotion as he spoke.

Credits: Hindustan Times