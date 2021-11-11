Must Read! Bigg Boss 15 sees a huge drop in TRP ratings; Dance Plus 6 makes it to top 20 shows; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Udaariyan, Imlie, and YRKKH; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Bigg Boss 15 and India’s Best Dancer which started with a huge TRP rating as fallen down drastically.

Dance Plus 6 and Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana as made it to the Top 20 shows on TRP ratings.

Zee Tv’s Bhagya Laxmi and Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2 have made their entry to the top 10 shows on TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupama once again tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Uddariyan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Have a look at the ratings of the shows for last week :

1 Anupama ( Star Plus) : 4.1

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein ( Star Plus) : 2.8

3. Udaariyaan ( Colors) : 2.5

4. . Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.2

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.0

8. . BhagyaLaxmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

10. Sasural Simar Ka 2 ( Colors) : 1.7

11. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.7

12. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.6

13. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.4

14. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.4

15. Dance Plus 6 (Star Plus) :1.3

16. . Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet ( Zee TV) : 1.3

17. India’s Best Dancer ( Sony Tv) : 1.3

18. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.1

19. Bigg Boss 15 ( Colors) : 1.1

20. Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (Star Plus) : 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

