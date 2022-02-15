Must Read! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash on bagging Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6: To say that it was all planned is really funny

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 has been creating a lot of buzz. After entertaining the audience with five seasons, the makers are back with the new season. Meanwhile, fans of Tejasswi Prakash are also excited as she has bagged the show.

For the uninitiated, hours before she was announced as the Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash was introduced as the face of Naagin 6 by the channel. This made a certain section of the audience believe that she won the reality show because she was signed as the new naagin, or vice versa. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Tejasswi reacted to the reports. She said, “Other actresses, who have played naagins have also done Bigg Boss. But they didn’t win. I never found logic in these claims. It’s not that Ekta ma’am would have taken back the offer if I didn’t win the show. I had even asked her during my first meeting if I won because of the show. And she told me she didn’t care, she wanted me as her Naagin.”

ALSO READ: OMG! Naagin 6: Is TejRan over? Tejasswi Prakash ditches Karan Kundrra for this guy! Find Out More Inside

Further, the actress added, “Also, even if I got offered the show and won because of it, tell me, there were other girls also in Bigg Boss 15. Why didn’t they get the same opportunity? It just doesn’t make any sense. Various statistics have proved that I was loved every week on the show, and I can see the love people have for me. So to say that it was all planned is really funny.”

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are on a roll, become the most loved Valentine’s pair

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS