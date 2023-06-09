Must read! Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts to co-contestant Archana Gautam unfollowing her on Instagram

Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were besties in the house. They also had some major fights on the show but the friendship was very strong. Even post the show ended, the ladies were seen supporting and motivating each other.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were besties in the house. They also had some major fights on the show but the friendship was very strong. Even post the show ended, the ladies were seen supporting and motivating each other. 

Archana and Priyanka were each other’s biggest cheerleaders. However, recently it was revealed that Archana has unfollowed her BFF Priyanka on social media.

When she was asked about it, she said that she is very hurt and disappointed. Archana did not further react to this news. Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reacted to Archana unfollowing her on Instagram.

Speaking to ETimes, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary called Archana a kid and said that she behaves in a immature way and she has nothing to say about this.

Earlier, ETimes had reported that Archana is upset with Priyanka for not attending her birthday bash. Archana had organized a grand birthday party for herself. She had lovingly invited all her friends for the special day. Many of her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestants, Bigg Boss 16 mates and others attended the party.

However, those who could not attend the party, wished her on her special day. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did not attend the birthday bash and she did not bother to even text Archana about why she couldn’t come.

This left Archana upset and she broke her friendship with Priyanka. Talking about Archana’s birthday bash, it was a grand party. Archana was seen happily enjoying with her family and friends.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery silver bodycon dress for the special day. Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Manya Singh, Gautam Vig and many other stars joint Archana to celebrate her big day.

Archana Gautam is currently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She has been playing well. Archana also got involved in controversies on the show. 

The news about Shiv Thakare insulting Archana in front of everyone went viral. Archana also revealed the same and even refused to perform a stunt with him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

