Must-Read! Bigg Boss 17’s contestants fashion game is definitely a MISS, take a look at the previous season’s fashionistas to fill in your fashion-sized void!

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 18:19
Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Season 17, has begun and has seen quite the drama as compared to any other seasons, in the first couple of episodes, we saw some major fights and some close bonds forming. 

And while the season has been jam-packed with entertainment, from fights over ration to over bonds and comments. The house is seen it’s a glimpse into it all, but a house filled with celebrities is also known for its glamour quotient, and over the years we have seen some top-level fashion games from the contestants thing that seem missing from this season quite frankly.

In the previous seasons, some of the stand-out stars in terms of fashion, have been Rubina Dialik, Gauahar Khan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Hina Khan was the OG fashionista, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and so many more.

But this season, the only one who seems to be delivering on the fashion game has been Ankita Lokhande, but it’s quite not what we are used to seeing. 

Take a look at some of the best looks from previous seasons and this season as well:

1.Tejasswi Prakash:

2.Hina Khan:

3.Shamita Shetty:

4.Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary;

5.Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

6.Tina Datta:

7.Rubina Dilaik:

8.Gauahar Khan:

9.Jasmin Bhasin:

While this season might not given us a breakout fashionista, it is definitely entertaining and has managed to enter the top 5 in the TRP charts.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

