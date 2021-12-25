MUST READ: Bigg Boss contestants who had to EXIT the show mid-way citing HEALTH REASONS!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television.

Ever since its inception, the show has been high on drama, fights and controversies. While there have been times that the fights have escalated to leading the elimination of contestants, there have also been times when the contestants have left the show owing to medical reasons.

Today we look at the contestants who exited the show for the same.

We start off with the current season Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty who exited the show as she fainted while engaged in a war of words with fellow contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Raqesh Bapat too exited the house citing health reasons

Late Sidharth Shukla who won season 13 had to leave the show midway when he fell ill. It was diagnosed as typhoid.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee succumbed to a back injury following which she made an exit from the show

Afsana Khan had a panic attack after which she was asked to leave the show. It was a huge drama post which she finally agreed to leave.

Do you have any more names to list? Let us know in the comment section below!