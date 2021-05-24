Must Read! Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik talks about the after-effects of COVID

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular television actresses. After appearing in television shows, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

The actress won the Salman Khan hosted reality show with utmost grace and dignity. Rubina has been flooded with offers ever since she came out of Bigg Boss 14. Fans have been loving all her updates until she contracted COVID-19. Things turned difficult ever since and the Shakti actress is still struggling. Rubina announced testing COVID positive during the start of May. She mentioned that she will be quarantining at home for 15-17 days and was looking forward to donating her plasma. But the journey to recovery wasn’t easy and she’s still partially struggling. In an interview with Koimoi, Rubina Dilaik opened up, “By the grace of God, I have been the lucky ones to have successfully battled COVID. The most difficult part of it is I would say the weakness and the avulsions that I had towards food. I mean, I used to love coffee but I don’t know if I will ever be able to enjoy my coffee like that again. I still don’t like the sight of it.”

Further, Rubina Dilaik added, “The weakness part, I want to get back to the normal exercise of my routine but I’m so exerted. Even if I exert a little more, it just ends up with a heavy head, nausea, I can’t travel long distances. I feel giddy, it’s the most irritating yet difficult part of it. I have won the 80% battle but the 20% that is left is really bothersome. I kind of really don’t enjoy that.”

