MUST READ - From Bigg Boss to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Checkout the TV shows which became a TALKING POINT on social media became!

MUMBAI: The year is coming to an end and there are television shows which have been a visual delight to the audience.

While some shows amused their way through, some became a point of discussion or a hot topic on social media. There are also some shows which managed to grab the attention of Twitterati and today, we take a look at the most talked about shows on the platform.

Bigg Boss

This show, without a doubt has managed to sustain the attention of the audience every season!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin, especially to express admiration and gratitude for the show's starring couple Sai and Virat's onscreen chemistry. Their fans call them #SaiRat. Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dominated the TRP charts.

Barrister Babu

The show has received appreciation on Twitter for its subtle and emotional storytelling, which has raised awareness of sensitive socio-cultural concerns

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This is undoubtedly one of the best shows on television. The audience showers love on Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi with the hashtag #Kaira, referring to the lead characters Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, gaining popularity on Twitter. Mohsin and Shivangi are one of the most popular TV couples. The show recently witnessed a generation leap, following the lead characters' exit. The show now stars Harshad Chopra, Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles.

Mehendi Hai Rachnewali

The show #MehndiHaiRachneWaali just celebrated its 100th episode, sparking a lot of discussion on Twitter. The show went off – air on November 27.

Let us know which is your favourite show among these in the comments below!

