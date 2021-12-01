Must Read! ‘Bigg Boss isn't for married men’, says Jay Bhanushali, regrets participating in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 created a lot of buzz when it began. The last-minute addition to Salman Khan's show was Jay Bhanushali.

Despite his potential to be one of the top contestants this season, he lost his way shortly after moving into the house. Recently, he was evicted. The actor told TOI what went wrong in the show.

The actor told the newspaper, "For the first two weeks, the game revolved around me. I was told I looked like a winner. I went in with the intention of making it the most entertaining season yet."

“I was singled out, however, and I was told I wasn't doing anything. Jab main kar raha tha tab bhi aur nahi kar raha tha tab bhi. Par sabhi kuchh nahi kar rahe the. Sabko bolo na. So, I was confused and wanted to ask ki bata do Karna kya hai. The parameters of becoming a winner are different this season than previous editions.”

He further added, "I don't regret being a part of Bigg Boss, but I repent participating in the ongoing season of the reality show. The winners of previous seasons performed in tasks, put their best foot forward, took a stand for the right, and were opinionated. Doosron ke liye bhi ladta hai aur harr mudde mein uska ek opinion rehta hai. I have all these qualities. However, the pitch of the current season is different, and I wasn't cut out for it. This show isn't for married men. What can we do inside the house?" Jay said that the only option he had was 'mudde uthaana (raise issues)'. In addition, if Mahhi Vij had been inside the house, he could have played the game more easily.

Jay clarified that he was not image-conscious and acted with utmost honesty throughout the game. He added that he didn't instigate people just to gain attention. He added that he would never argue with anyone unless the other person irritated him.

He is spending quality time with his family now that he is out of the house. He said he has a family and that is his priority. He wants to make up for the time he hasn't been able to give to his daughter Tara over the last two months, that he wasn't able to give her.

