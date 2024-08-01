Must Read! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Rinku Dhawan talks about her divorce and how her son had to deal with it “I was emotionally attracted to someone when I was married; I don’t care if I didn’t win the Bigg Boss trophy I won my son back that's more

Rinku Dhawan made headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss but she was evicted a week ago owing to less votes. Now in a recent interview she spoke about her divorce and the struggle her son faced during this tough phase.
MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three decades.

She rose to fame with her character of Chaya from the serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and since then she has been part of many successful shows on television.

The actress was last seen in the show Titli where she essayed the character of Koel Mehta.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she survived for almost two months and she just got evicted over a week ago.

Now in a recent interview Rinku had got candid about her divorce with ex – husband Kiran Karmarkar and how things went down and how she emotionally attracted to someone as a married woman.

In the interview the actress said “I don’t remember the exact time when I felt that this marriage wouldn’t work. It just faded away over the period of time where Kiran stopped talking to me and when I used to come back home to talk to him about my day he would be pretending to be asleep. I was a very talkative person but then I found comfort in silence as I was adjusting for my son”

She further said “Then I connected with someone with whom I could share my feelings and problems and that was only an emotional connection where I would speak and he would listen as I felt lonely. I stayed in that same marriage and house because of my child. She told things became bad when one day he saw one email I had sent to this guy and he called everyone and made a fuss about it and that’s when I told him give me two weeks and I will leave and within two weeks I shifted in the same building because I wanted to be near my son”

“ Kiran and I worked it out this way that my son would stay with me and then the next week with Kiran so that he gets the love of both the parents. It was only after his SSC exams someone from the colony told him that his parents are getting separated and that’s when he asked me to come back and I explained to him I couldn’t because both his parents aren’t happy being together” – Rinku said.

At the end she said “For years my son wouldn’t say he loved me or loved me the way I wanted though I knew he loved and cared for me. But after winning Bigg Boss when I came out he came to pick me up and he took me to his house where his friends had come to party for New years and he took me aside in the room and hugged me tight and told me I missed you and I love you. That was it! I had won my trophy I don’t care if I didn’t win, Bigg Boss I got my son back”

Well, it seems like Rinku has come up with a lot of hardships and today she is an independent working woman and through Bigg Boss has built a good fan following for herself.

