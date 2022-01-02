MUST READ! 'Both of us are Gujaratis, we really bond over that fact' Yesha Rughani on bonding with Manan Joshi and Delnaaz Irani in StarPlus' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhie Itefaque Se.

Check out what Yesha Rughani who will be seen in the lead role shares about her role, experiences and more.

Tell us about the bond you share with your co-star Manan Joshi?

It has been super fun. You know how sometimes it's all about vibes? That’s what played its tricks here and we instantly bonded. It began from our mock shoot days and here we are now. Even during the auditions when we never knew who would get the part and who won’t, I knew that if I am Gungun then he is my Anu. I remember looking into his eyes and thinking that this guy is the ultimate Anubhav. I was super convinced of that fact. Also, since both of us are Gujaratis, we really bond over that fact as well. We have a lot in common. He is an extremely sweet, kind and very humble person all in all. It has been great working with him so I am really looking forward to a great friendship and working relationship ahead as well. It’s only been a few days but, I honestly think that we have become great friends already which is pretty rare for me. It's all been very easy with him which I honestly cherish and pray for it to stay consistent.



Tell us about the bond you share with your co-star Delnaaz Irani?

I absolutely admire her. She is the cutest thing around on the sets of our show. I have grown up watching her all my life and am beyond thrilled to be working alongside her now. It is such an honour. I get nervous at times but it is also pretty exciting simultaneously. Also, as I have also worked with Moon Banerjee,

Moon Ma’am has always said great things about Delu, her being good friends with her. So even before we met we had this connection that none of us can deny. She has the warmest hug of all and we just instantly bonded so we are bound to have an amazing time on the sets of the show.

What makes this show different from other shows?

Every show is different from each other. Each one of them has its own USP. Ours is all about family, love, laughter, emotions and zero negativity whatsoever. Even though my character is a bit of a brat, her goodness and purity show and the fact that her family gets that is just so beautiful. So yes, our show is all

about love and that’s that.



How do you think you have evolved as an artist in all these years?

I think you are always evolving as a human being. Every minute, day, every month, every year you are evolving as life happens around you. So I do not think I can point at what has changed but we can surely speak of what has not changed over time. Playing a new character has always been like starting on a clean slate. It’s always a new beginning with each character and that’s how it's forever going to be. Whatever I have learnt in the past will always help but I follow the ‘start from the scratch’ policy for every character I play and that one thing will never change.



How are you keeping yourself fit these days?

Keeping myself fit and healthy has always been a challenge to me as I am a big-time foodie and I also have had PCOD issues in life. Hence I have always had to stick to a very healthy routine. I have always had a sweet tooth so keeping that in control was also quite the task to me. I follow an intermittent diet and eat between a 6-hour window and that keeps me going. I also work out of the course as it is what my body demands. Apart from that, my fasting helps a lot but I also do not step back from allowing myself to enjoy some chocolate here and there because I cannot survive without them.

