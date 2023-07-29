Must read! Celesti Bairagey opens up about the negative comments she faces for being Alia Bhatt’s lookalike

TV actress Celesti Bairagey is known as Alia Bhatt’s lookalike. All her pictures on social media look like Alia. However, after she was seen in a lead role in the TV show, Rajjo, things changed.
MUMBAI :TV actress Celesti Bairagey is known as Alia Bhatt's lookalike. All her pictures on social media look like Alia. However, after she was seen in a lead role in the TV show, Rajjo, things changed.

Also read - Why is Rajjo aka Celesti Bairagey retreating to her Old Look, what’s brewing?

She has also been trolled for trying to look like Alia Bhatt. Celesti has always taken this resemblance in a positive way. She used to also share pictures where she actually looked like Alia. She has been told that she tries to be like Alia and even smile like her.

Speaking about the same, she clarified in an interview that it is not a conscious decision to post pictures where she looks like Alia. She said that it is weird that people feel she smiles like Alia deliberately.

Celesti shared that it is not her fault that she looks like Alia Bhatt. She also mentioned that she never shared any captions on her pictures related to Alia, so she does not understand why people post negative comments.

Celesti admits that she does feel nice when she is compared to Alia as the actress is beautiful and also her favourite. She said that she is inspired by Alia Bhatt’s good work in the industry.

Celesti shifted from Assam to Mumbai recently and shared that it is difficult to stay alone in this city but people she met during Rajjo have been good.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she recently left everyone surprised with her amazing work in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. The film released yesterday, and is already getting all the love.

Also read - Looks like Celesti Bairagey aka Rajjo is Having a Great start to the New Year

All the celebrities and even critics have given positive reviews about the film. The film also stars Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

 

