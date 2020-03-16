MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hint at reconciliation, and these things prove it.

Charu deleted all the posts from Instagram. And now, even Rajeev has unfollowed Charu from social media. However, there are several instances which still show that there are some chances of reconciliation. 

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 17:07
MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hint at reconciliation, and these things prove it.

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have constantly been in the news ever since they got married. Troubles started cropping up in their personal life within a few months of their married life. 

There were times when Charu moved out of Rajeev's house for a while amid their growing differences. Both have been vocal about problems in their lives and accused each other of various things. 

However, the ardent viewers had a sigh of relief after Charu announced that she was expecting a baby with Rajeev. Everyone thought that now things would get better with time. However, a few months ago, Charu once again went to her hometown with her daughter Ziana. She even celebrated her birthday without Rajeev. 

But then again, the couple sorted their differences and were seen together as a happy family. However, in recent times, problems have grown between them again, and Charu has decided to part ways with Rajeev. 

She deleted all the posts from Instagram. And now, even Rajeev has unfollowed Charu from social media. Nevertheless, there are several instances which still show that there are some chances of reconciliation. 

Charu has not dropped Rajeev's surname from her social media yet. Moreover, she is still staying at Rajeev's place with her daughter. Meanwhile, Rajeev has not deleted any pictures that he shared with Charu. Even Rajeev's sister and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen follows Charu on Instagram but not her brother.

These hints are enough for people to think that there might be a possibility that Rajeev and Charu might reconsider their decision. 

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Shocking! “Everything will be unfolded soon”, says Charu Asopa while reacting to Rajeev Sen’s comment

Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Sushmita Sen divorce TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 17:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Break-Up! Banni and Yuvaan to get separated forever
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms,...
Exclusive! “It is a contrast character and coming from one of the finest filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, so there was no reason to say no for this project” Sandeepa Dhar
MUMBAI : Sandeepa Dhar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we have...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Exclusive! “When I was reading the script, I read it in one go, it was so engaging” Kumud Mishra
MUMBAI : Actor Kumud Mishra is no doubt one of the versatile actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Latest Video