MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hints about reconciliation and these things prove it

She even deleted all the posts from Instagram. And now, even Rajeev has unfollowed Charu from social media. 

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been constantly in the news ever since they got married. 

Troubles started cropping up in their personal life within a few months of their married life. 

Well, there were times when Charu had moved out of Rajeev's house for a while amid their growing differences. 

Both have been vocal about problems in their lives and also accused each other of various things. 

However, the ardent viewers had a sigh of relief after Charu had announced that she is expecting a baby with Rajeev. 

Everyone thought that now things would get better with time. However, a few months ago, Charu once again went to her hometown along with her daughter Ziana. She celebrated her birthday without Rajeev. 

But then again, the duo sorted their differences and were seen together as a happy family. 

However, in recent times, problems have grown between the duo and Charu has decided to part ways from Rajeev. 

Charu has not dropped Rajeev's surname from her social media yet. 

She is still staying at Rajeev's place with her daughter. 

Meanwhile, Rajeev has not deleted any pictures that he had shared with Charu. 

Even Rajeev's sister and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen follows Charu on Instagram and not her brother.

These hints are enough for people to think that there might be a possibility that Rajeev and Charu might reconsider their decision. 

