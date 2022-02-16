Must read! Check out on-screen siblings and mother-son duos who turned couples in real life

MUMBAI: Television industry has been entertaining us with a number of shows. The sets of the shows have also witnessed co-stars turning couples in real life. Take a look at the list of some actors who fell in love with their on-screen mothers, brothers, sisters, in-laws.

Jigyasa Singh and Meherzan Mazda: Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Jigyasa Singh and Meherzan Mazda are dating each other. The duo played brother and sister in the Rubina Dilaik starrer show.

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit: Zeeshan Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, is dating his Kumkum Bhagya co-actress Reyhna Pandit, who played his mother in the show. It was after his appearance in the reality show that the couple made their relationship official with a social media post.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai: The two have been married for years and are now parents to baby boy Nirvair. The couple fell in love while working together in ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani’. After their marriage, Kishwer played Suyyash’s sister in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

Yash Tonk and Gauri Tonk: The couple fell in love during Kahiin Kisi Roz. They played brother and sister-in-law in the show. The couple is married now. They have two daughters, Pari Tonk and Myrah Tonk.

Harshad Arora and Aparna Kumar: Beintehaa fame Harshad Arora is dating his Mayavi Maling co-actress Aparna Kumar, who played the role of his mother in the show. They made their relationship official in 2020.

Mouli Ganguly and Mazher Sayed: They started dating after working together in Kahiin Kisi Roz. They played sister-in-law and brother-in-law in the show. After dating for a few years, Mouli and Mazher tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2010.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA