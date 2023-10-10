Must Read: Check out Shiv Thakare’s inspiring journey to success and fame

Shiv Thakare’s journey to fame is nothing close to a cakewalk. Let’s take a look at his journey to success.
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare has worked hard and come a long way in his career.

He gained immense fame with his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and moved further where he participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ where he performed daredevil stunts but his journey to fame is nothing close to a cakewalk. Let’s take a look at his journey to success. 

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals which stunt made him break down and how he injured himself

Shiv has been an extremely good friend and it is proved when he stood by MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house. He does not refrain from calling spade a spade.

Before Bigg Boss, he was also seen in Roadies Rising in 2017 in Rannvijay Singha’s gang. Rannvijay had taken to social media during this time to share what a humble and respectful person Shiv is. While these have been the highlights of his career, Shiv belongs from Amravati in Maharashtra and has faced many financial struggles.

Shiv lived in the slums and he used to assist his father in a pan shop. Along with this, he also sold newspapers and milk to support his family financially. On one occasion while narrating about his life, Shiv mentioned that he worked as a dancer in wedding and sangeet ceremonies and got paid from Rs. 10,000 to 22,000 reportedly.

Shiv was also a part of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ and he won the coveted trophy. 

Also Read: What! Shiv Thakare breaks silence on dating rumors with Daisy Shah, Here’s what he said

Shiv has not only got recognition through his stint in shows but he became an influencer on social media and also launched his perfume brand. He also opened his own restaurant named - ‘Thakare - Chai & Snack’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:32

