Must Read! Check out Shraddha Arya’s pictures from the ‘pagphera’ ritual; the actress looks beautiful in pink and gold saree, sindoor and chooda

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kumkum Bhagya. Since 2017, she has played a physiotherapist named Dr Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha is currently making headlines for her personal life. She got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal in Delhi earlier this week. On Friday, her sister Divya Arya shared pictures of her from the ‘pagphera’ ritual, where a newly married woman goes back to her parental home for the first time after the wedding.

Taking to social media, Divya shared a bunch of photos of Shraddha posing in a pink and gold saree. She wore gold jhumkas and a double layered necklace. She also wore chooda (bridal bangles) and sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead.

In the caption, Divya wrote, “Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever.” Fans were quick to shower love on Shraddha. “She is looking absolutely gorgeous,” one commented. “Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. An epitome of beauty! Looking so beautiful and gorgeous @sarya12! #ShraddhaAryaNagal,” another wrote. One fan gushed about ‘the glow’ while several others dropped heart emojis on the post. Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on Tuesday. Their wedding was attended by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas and others.

