Must Read! Check out Sudesh Lehri’s RAGS to RICHES story

However, things were not smooth for him and he had to work really hard to reach this place. He bared his heart out about how he grew up selling tea, vegetables, kulfi and doing several odd jobs to reach where he is now. In Maniesh Paul’s podcast, the comedian spoke about his struggle story, never attending school, his slap incident with Krushna Abhishek and much more.

Sudesh Lehri shared, “I came from a poor background. There was no opportunity to study. I would do small odd jobs since my childhood. I have worked in factories, at tea stalls. I used to make tea but mere ghar pe chai nahi banti thi. So, when I would make tea, carry 5-6 cups in one hand and carry kettle in another hand, walk barefoot to the factory to give tea, I would sneak around in a corner, have a cup of tea myself, wash the glass and then go. This was our condition. I have worked in sweet shops, slippers factory. I have sold kulfi, vegetables as well. That actually was a practical workshop for me as an actor. While selling kulfi, vegetables…we had to act. I have never been to school. I do miss it.”

Further, he shared, “I liked singing and I was working in an orchestra. I would sing at weddings. I would notice the anchor, the announcer on mic and mimic them. I would mimic legendary singers. People started liking me for my mimicry skills and I realised that. So I continued doing that.”

Well, the rest is history.

And when he came from Punjab to Mumbai, he hardly had Rs 1500-1600 in his pocket, but now he has Rs. 2 crore loan. Talking about the same, he said, “It was Krushna, who pestered me to buy a car, house and I got stuck with such a loan. But it is good that when you buy things with a loan, you have to work hard to clear the amount. You don’t feel proud.”

