Must Read: Check out the BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui!

YouTuber and content creator Munawar Faruqui is one of the celebrity contestants and his life has been nothing short of a rollercoaster journey of happenings which have made quite some headlines. Today, let us take a look at the biggest controversies of Munawar Faruqui…
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television right now and the nation is following the show to witness how the contestants are battling it out to win the coveted trophy. Along with that, the celebrity contestants are engaging in various fights inside the house and there are some remarks which are subject to controversy!

YouTuber and content creator Munawar Faruqui is one of the celebrity contestants and his life has been nothing short of a rollercoaster journey of happenings which have made quite some headlines. (Also Read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down Amid Cheating Allegations)

Today, let us take a look at the biggest controversies of Munawar Faruqui:

Munawar belongs to Junagarh in Gujarat and after the communal riots in 2002 his family had to shift to Mumbai as his house was destroyed. Soon after that his mother passed away. He started working at the age of 13 when his father fell ill.  

Munawar participated in Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and he revealed some shocking details about his life on the show. He mentioned that as a child he was a victim of sexual assault by his own family members from the age of 6 he was abused which lasted for 5 years.  

While this was about his personal life, Munawar is also a comedian and he got into problems because of communal jokes. He was arrested in 2021 as there were multiple FIR’s filed for his gig which apparently hurt religious sentiments.

Munawar Faruqui is divorced and has a son too. He was later in a committed relationship with Nazila Sitashi and they were pretty famous. However, after his entry in Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan entered the show as one of his many ex-girlfriends. Now Nazila recently came live on Instagram and mentioned that she has nothing to do with Munawar as he cheated her with many women and it affected her mentally. (Also Read: Woah! Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: Isha Malviya Raises Concerns Over Munawar Faruqui's Behavior Towards Mannara Chopra)

Do you have any more controversies to list? Let us know in the comment section below!

