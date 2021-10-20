Must Read! Check out the educational qualification of THESE Bigg Boss 15 contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 15 is on air and the drama is on in full swing.

While the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers, let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of some of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

Shamita Shetty: Shamita, who is known for her strong opinions, is playing very well in the show. The actress has graduated in commerce. She has also done a diploma in fashion designing from London. Before ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Shamita emerged as the second runner-up in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Umar Riaz: Umar was born in Jammu. After his schooling, Umar has done MBBS from the Government Medical College in Jammu. According to few media reports, he started his practice as a senior doctor at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. Though Umar is a doctor by profession, however, he is taking baby steps into the entertainment world since he always wanted to be an actor.

Tejasswi Prakash: Tejasswi is a qualified engineer. She holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai University. However, Tejasswi always wanted to become an actress. Therefore, she started her career as an actress.

Pratik Sehajpal: Pratik has created a ruckus inside the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house from day one. He was also the most popular contestant of ‘BB OTT’. Apart from this, Pratik has made his mark in many reality shows. But only a few people know that he has graduated in Law. He has a degree in LLB.

Karan Kundrra: Karan was born in Jalandhar, Punjab. Karan, who has done MBA, is highly qualified. However, he chose his career as an actor as he joined the entertainment industry.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA