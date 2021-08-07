Must Read! Check out the list of popular Indian television daily soaps that have their own franchise

MUMBAI: Just like remakes and sequels have become one of the main concepts on the big-screen, the Indian television industry is also in fact, catching up with it at the fastest speed.

Television is one of the biggest sources of entertainment in India, even today, and there are millions of people who gather in front of the television at the same time, every day, in order to enjoy their favourite television daily soaps. Just as one flips through the channels and platforms on the television, they are very likely to find either the reboot of an old television series, a spin-off of a popular series, or another installment of a daily soap.

Here are the very popular Indian television daily soaps that have been turned into a franchise, coming up with new seasons, continuing the story in the daily soap. Read ahead to know more:

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a comedy television series that aired on the channel, Star One from November 1, 2004, to September 11, 2006. The very popular series returned with the same cast and a continuation of the storyline, after over a decade, with a web series on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, titled Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2.

Jamai Raja

Jamai Raja is a romantic drama series that aired on the channel, Zee TV from August 4, 2014, to March 3, 2017. After having a very successful three-year run, the makers of the daily soap came up with another season of the series, titled Jamai Raja 2.0 that aired on the OTT platform, Zee 5, having the plot of the series continued further.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi created magic and did wonders ever since it premiered on the channel, Sony TV on February 29, 2016. The daily soap went off-air on August 24, 2017, coming up with a new season from September 25, 2017, that went off-air on November 2, 2017. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is airing its third season on the same channel that premiered on July 12, 2021.

Also Read: Check out EXCLUSIVE PICTURES of Team Ishq Par Zor Nahi as they bid Goodbye to the show!

Naagin

Naagin is a very popular Indian supernatural fantasy thriller drama television series that airs on the channel, Colors TV. It first premiered on November 1, 2015, becoming one of the highest-rated series on Indian television and has gone ahead to have five seasons to date, and all the seasons have been very successful.

Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta is an Indian daily soap that aired on the channel, Zee TV, premiering on June 1, 2009, and instantly became very popular because of its storyline. Makers of Pavitra Rishta are now coming up with another season of the series, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0, that will premiere on the OTT platform, Zee 5, and has fans awaited to witness the new twists and turns in the lives of the characters.

Also Read: MUST-READ! Rati Pandey on taking up work post Shaadi Mubarak: I am getting lots of offers but not taking hasty decisions

Credit: Pinkvilla