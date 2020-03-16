Must Read! Check out the list of the celebs who stepped down from The Kapil Sharma Show, the reason will surely leave you in splits

MUMBAI: The journey of The Kapil Sharma Show began almost 6 years ago and its popularity has not diminished even a tad bit. Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram to announce the brand new season of his sketch comedy show. However, several media reports claim that Krushna Abhishek who is known for playing the character Sapna and mimicking Bollywood celebs, won’t be a part of the new season. But this isn’t the first time when a cast member has left the comedy show.

Let’s take a look at other stars who chose to bid adieu even after gaining immense popularity.

Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati who went on to become one of the key residents of the fictional neighbourhood left the show reportedly over a violent and abusive altercation with host Kapil Sharma. Grover only appeared in the first season and parted ways after.Ali Asgar also decided to leave the show after the first season citing creative differences. Reportedly, Asgar stated that his character had no scope for creative improvement and had become stagnant. He rose to fame for playing the role of Nani, Dr Gulati’s father, and Begum Lachi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu who was a permanent guest on the sketch comedy show had to resign from his position owing to his political career. It was Archana Puran Singh who replaced him.Upasana Singh confirmed that she maintains an amicable bond with Kapil Sharma. However, it was her creative calling that led her to call it quits for the show. Reportedly, she wasn’t ‘creatively satisfied’ to portray a role for just a few minutes to appear on Television.

Sugandha Mishra whose bizarre bun hairstyle as teacher Vidyavati garnered massive attention from viewers reportedly claimed that the format of the show changed after Grover’s exit. Post this, she was seemingly never called to be a part of it.

Credit: News 18