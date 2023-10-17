Must read! Check out the special connection between Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor and THIS Anupamaa actor

Seerat Kapoor became a household name for her character Kairi in Star Plus' show Imlie.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 18:33
Imlie and anupama

MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor became a household name for her role Kairi in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

After the success of the first season which starred Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles, the makers introduced a leap where Seerat Kapoor, Kunal Vohra and Megha Chakraborty played the leads.

The show's second season had a good run for a year and once again it has taken a leap with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy playing the leads.

Well, today we have an interesting trivia to share about Seerat who has a special connection with one of the Anupamaa actors.

One of the family members of Seerat is currently playing a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

Well, it is none other than actor Viraj Kapoor.

Also read: Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anupama gets emotional seeing the boy who has Samar’s donated eyes

Not many are aware that Viraj and Seerat are real life siblings 

Interestingly, Viraj and Seerat's father Sandeep Kapoor is also an actor.

It seems Seerat and Viraj have got the acting genes from their father.

Viraj plays the role of Romil in Anupamaa and in no time his character has become popular among the fans.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Anupamaa: Wow! Navratri brings joy to Shah house, Anupama’s garba with full enthusiasm

Imlie Anupamaa Viraj Kapoor Seerat Kapoor Romil Kairi Sandeep Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
OMG! Fans demand for THESE actor Duo to be cast in Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan on Sony TV!
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the...
Must Read! Here is what Alia Bhatt said on winning National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi
MUMBAI :It is the big day for all winners of the National award for the yea, we can see all the actors have headed...
Must read! Check out the special connection between Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor and THIS Anupamaa actor
MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor became a household name for her role Kairi in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.After the...
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya actress Utkarsha Naik roped in for Vaani Kapoor starrer Mandala Murders!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has stayed true to its promise of getting timely and exclusive information from the world of...
Congratulations! From Alia Bhatt being awarded to Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun sitting next to each other, check out some highlighting moments from the 69th National Film Awards
MUMBAI :The National Award is one of the most esteemed honors in the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon...
Recent Stories
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Must Read! Here is what Alia Bhatt said on winning National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Swastik Productions
OMG! Fans demand for THESE actor Duo to be cast in Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan on Sony TV!
SA RE GA MA
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31 : Exclusive! Gadar 2 cast Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma to grace the show
Utkarsha Naik
Exclusive! We all are a mix of flaws and perfections and so is my character; that makes Bua so relatable: Utkarsha Naik on shooting for Kumkum Bhagya
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande wants to quit the show for his shocking reason
Anurag
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Aishwarya Sharma for this shocking reason
Firoza
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Firoza Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui and his game; the contestants agree to her