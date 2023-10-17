Must read! Check out the special connection between Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor and THIS Anupamaa actor

MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor became a household name for her role Kairi in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

After the success of the first season which starred Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles, the makers introduced a leap where Seerat Kapoor, Kunal Vohra and Megha Chakraborty played the leads.

The show's second season had a good run for a year and once again it has taken a leap with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy playing the leads.

Well, today we have an interesting trivia to share about Seerat who has a special connection with one of the Anupamaa actors.

One of the family members of Seerat is currently playing a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

Well, it is none other than actor Viraj Kapoor.

Not many are aware that Viraj and Seerat are real life siblings

Interestingly, Viraj and Seerat's father Sandeep Kapoor is also an actor.

It seems Seerat and Viraj have got the acting genes from their father.

Viraj plays the role of Romil in Anupamaa and in no time his character has become popular among the fans.

