Must Read! Check out the uncanny similarities between Anupama and Uddariyan

MUMBAI: Anupama and Uddariyan are two of the most successful shows on television and are among the top three shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Anupama is the story of a family with complicated issues where Anupama, Kavya, Vanraj, and Anuj experience realistic problems, and the common man can connect to the story.

On the other hand, Uddariyan is a love story between Tejo, Jasmine, and Fateh, and the recent entry of Angad has made the story even more interesting.

One similarity between Anupama and Anuj and Angad and Tejo is the word “maan.” Just like Anupama and Anuj, where there is one-sided love and respect, the holds for Angad and Tejo.

In Anuj and Anupama’s case, it’s one-sided love from Anuj and there is respect for the friendship that they share. This is similar to Tejo and Angad.

We have also seen how Tejo also respects Angad’s feelings and cherishes the friendship they have with each other.

Just the way Jasmine hates Tejo and blames her for everything, that is happening with Anupama as Kavya feels that everything that is happening in her life is because of her.

Anuj doesn’t cross the line with Anupama. In the same way, Angad also knows where to draw the line and doesn’t cross it.

Tejo is very clear in her mind that she cannot have feelings for Angad and nothing can happen between them beyond friendship, and Anupama also has the same thoughts.

It’s quite interesting to see the similarities between the show and the characters, and the audience are giving equal love to the shows.

