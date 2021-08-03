Must Read! Check out the vital REASONS behind extreme reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi grabbing the headlines

MUMBAI: The recent elimination of Sourabh Raaj Jain from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has raised many eyeballs against the makers of the show. While many have been calling it unfair, this is not the first time that the reality show has made headlines.

Over 11 seasons, the show has several times courted headlines for different reasons. Check them out below:

In a direct elimination round, Arjun Bijlani, who had won the K-medal, used its power and pitched Sourabh’s name. He was pitted against Anushka Sen and Mahek Chahal. Netizens ruled that for Sourabh, who had never aborted a task and never got a ‘fear funda’, it was unfair on Arjun’s part to pitch his name. Some also felt that Nikki’s name should have been pitched after she made a comeback doing no tasks and aborting them all in the first two episodes.

In season 10, Rohit Shetty gave a hearing to all the contestants for calling the show rigged. This was when Shivin Narang froze during a challenging task and decided to abort. It was a rather easy task but Shivin couldn't survive for long and called it off. That's when Rohit lost his calm and proved his point to clarify why the show is not rigged. “If I send Tejasswi to do this stunt and she will do it successfully, you all will call it rigged and accuse the channel and Production house of rigging the stunts. In this particular stunt, nothing can be rigged. It is a simple one.".

Sometimes tasks can be dangerous and in the tenth season, Tejasswi Prakash of Swaragini fame suffered an eye injury on the show. Tejasswi met with an accident in a water task that took place on the show. It was not just an eye injury but an eye haemorrhage. Everyone was shocked to see the images of her bloodshot eye.

In season 9, host Rohit Shetty scolded Vikas Gupta for taking painkillers due to his shoulder injury. He was reprimanded for not informing the makers about the same and got disqualified. In his defence, Vikas said, “I have been suffering from a shoulder injury for more than 2 years now. During the helicopter jump stunt, I aggravated the nerve pain again and I was taking pain killers to subdue the pain in the nerves and I didn't inform the team of Fear Factor about the injury. The pain killers also increase your heart rate, which while doing stunts can even go higher resulting in major health risks, which even I wasn’t aware of.”.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Sidharth Shukla had a heated argument with host Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor was upset with Sidharth Shukla as he sat down while other contestants were standing. Sidharth tried to justify himself and said that he only sat for a few minutes. Sid asked Arjun why he was yelling at him and that made the latter angry. While it seemed like a heated altercation between the two with another contestant Raghav Juyal trying to calm them down, the fight was later revealed to be a part of the prank. Well, that was quite a convincing fight.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Sreesanth made a controversial exit due to Ridhima Pandit calling off the task. The challenge required Sreesanth to cross a path filled with laser lights, while Ridhima had to give him instructions. Whenever his foot touched the laser, they both got electric shocks. Not being able to guide him well, the two tirelessly bore the shocks. Numb with the pain, Ridhima aborted the task just two steps away from the finishing line, leading Sreesanth to get furious. Sreesanth didn't perform well in the elimination task to save Pandit. Rohit Shetty did understand that Sreesanth did it on purpose.

In season 9, Bharti lost her cool and argued with Aditya Narayan over her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. While attempting a task, Haarsh aborts it soon after a snake slithers in his direction. Aditya called his action disappointing and shameful and added that they are not here for vacation. This didn’t go down well with Haarsh's wife Bharti, who shut him saying that one cannot comment on what an individual might be feeling at a point.

Credit: ETimes