MUST-READ! Check out these TV shows that witnessed the SURROGACY track as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gears up for the one

MUMBAI : Television shows have introduced some great concepts apart from showing the regular saas-bahu drama and kitchen politics.

The content on TV is changing quite a lot and the viewers too are getting used to it.

From introducing social issues and spreading positive messages, many TV shows have managed to win hearts by portraying realistic content.

Surrogacy is one such topic that is gaining prominence at a very faster rate across the globe.

The concept is becoming quite popular in India and more people are now able to fulfil their wish of becoming parents.

Celebrities, commoners and everyone are now openly talking about it.

Well, we have also seen many films being made on a similar concept Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Mimi being a few of them.

But apart from that, the makers are also concentrating on the surrogacy concept by introducing them in TV shows.

Recently, Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is all set to gear up for the surrogacy concept.

But before GHKKPM, there were several TV shows which concentrated on the SURRGOCY concept.

While some shows got good reactions, some didn't.

Surrogacy was first highlighted on Sony TV's show Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka which starred Gaurav Khanna and Shrenu Parikh in the lead roles.

Soon after that, Colors show Sasural Simar Ka and Zee TV's show Hitler Didi followed the same.

While Simar aka Dipika Kakar in SSK couldn't conceive and surrogacy was her only option, Rajnibala played by Shrenu in BHBK gets embroiled in a surrogacy racket.

Indira Sharma aka Rati Pandey of Hitler Didi gets pregnant, but because she is a cancer patient, slips into a coma soon after. Shweta Kapoor (Aasiya Kazi) then decides to carry Indira’s foetus in her womb.

Apart from them, TV shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta starring Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim, Story 9 Months ki starring Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra, Dil Se Dil Tak which had Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai, and Humari Wali Good News which starred Juhi Parmar, Shakti Anand, Shristi Jain also concentrated on this concept of surrogacy.

Well, these shows saw the viewers' reactions and it will be interesting to see how fans shower love and praise for the same concept shown in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

