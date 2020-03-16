Must Read! Check out TV actresses who quit showbiz to pursue their passion

MUMBAI: There are many actresses who left the TV industry to pursue their other passions. While during their stint in showbiz they worked hard and enjoyed an impressive fan following, they are now enjoying their newfound passions.

Today, let’s take a look at some celebrities, who may no longer appear on the small screen, but have happily chosen a new path for themselves.

Nupur Alankar: Nupur, who worked in many TV shows like Diya Aur Bati Hum, Bhage Re Mann, recently revealed that she has decided to leave the show business. She said, “I took sanyaas in February. I am busy visiting pilgrimages and have involved myself in helping those in need. I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it. I have been blessed to find the right guru Shambhu Sharan Jha, all thanks to my time at CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), where I worked as a committee member and held health workshops. It brought me contact with my guru and another master healer, which changed the course of my life.” She further added, “It is indeed a big step. Being in the Himalayas will uplift and accelerate my spiritual journey, I have rented out my flat in Mumbai to take care of my travel and basic expenses.”

Anagha Bhosale: Anagha, who was last seen in Anupamaa, had taken the decision to return to her hometown Pune and walk on the spiritual path. Anagha said, “I have been a very spiritual person at heart, and I also actively participate in various spiritual activities. After stepping into the industry, I realised that the industry was the opposite of what I expected. There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time, and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process. I couldn’t relate to the double standards in showbiz and the pressure to be something that you are not. It is filled with hypocrisy. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life.”

Somya Seth: Somya is known for shows like Navya, Dhadkan, Naye Sawaal naye, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. During her marriage, she relocated to the United States. Moreover, she had a difficult marriage that ended in divorce in 2019. She is currently a single parent to Ayden and a licensed real estate broker in the United States.

Mohena Kumari Singh: Mohena, who is a princess by birth, left the entertainment industry after marrying political figure Suyesh Rawat. Mohena is focusing solely on dance and chronicling her life as a vlogger. She is also a generous donor.

Mihika Verma: Mihika, who is known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, decided to marry US-based NRI Anand Kapai in Delhi in 2016 and now lives there with her family. She retired from acting in 2016. As stated in her profile on social media last year, she was pursuing an MBA.

Sana Khan: Sana stunned everyone when she announced her retirement from showbiz in 2020. She wrote in a lengthy post about her decision to "serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator." She married Anas Saiyad after a bitter breakup. She founded a beauty, cosmetic, and personal care line, as well as a clothing line and a welfare foundation.

Addite Malik: Addite, who is married to actor Mohit Malik, retired from television a long time ago. She is a restaurateur and owns three establishments.

