MUST READ: Checkout the GRAND BUDGET of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s WEDDING in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Well, the most adored AbhiRa from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the hottest topic on television and the viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage.
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the hottest topic on television and the viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': A very dull welcome for Akshara at the Birla house 

Harshad Chopda aka Dr Abhimanyu Birla and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara Goenka's marriage has finally happened. The wedding was nothing less than dreamy. We certainly cannot have enough of those wedding sequences which were most definitely inspired by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding.

Well, the channel did not hesitate from splurging some big bucks on the wedding.

A source said, "The channel wanted it to be a grand event. All the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai weddings are royal affairs. Rajan Shahi's team had been scouting locations since a month."

Well, it seems the shoot cost the channel close to Rs two crores. While average 2-3 day destination weddings at Samode cost around Rs 30 to 50 lakh, here the cast stayed at the resort for close to 10 days. They are being housed in the best of suites that cost Rs 10-16K per night. The source added, "The show has a huge cast. Everyone was there for the sequence. If you take all the costs into consideration, it is close to Rs 1.5 crores and even higher."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! 'The next wedding could be Kairav or Aarohi' Mayank Arora hints at the upcoming weddings in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara wore a lehenga worth Rs 2.35 lakh for the wedding sequence. It was studded with American diamonds. Rajasthani poshak was made for all the cast members. Samode Palace offers every facility for a dream wedding but the charges are high. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are now keen for the second phase in the life of AbhiRa.

CREDIT: Bollywood Life

EXCLUSIVE! 'The next wedding could be Kairav or Aarohi' Mayank Arora hints at the upcoming weddings in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:37

