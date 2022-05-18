MUST READ: Checkout the TRANSGENDER PERSONALITIES who broke the norms and came out in the open and we are SUPER PROUD!

Various celebrities have faced severe backlash when they came out in the open and accepted belonging to the LGBT community. Well, these celebrities have stepped up and admitted honestly about themselves without even thinking what the world will think about them.
MUMBAI: Apart from the commoners, celebrities are always in the limelight for this.

Various celebrities have faced severe backlash when they came out in the open and accepted belonging to the LGBT community.  Well, these celebrities have stepped up and admitted honestly about themselves without even thinking what the world will think about them.

So, let's take a look at Bollywood and TV celebrities, and designers who admitted to belonging to the transgender. The world is developing every passing day but there are certain things that haven't changed even in today's times.

A person's sexuality is a major topic of discussion for ages. 

Sushant Divgikar

 

 

Sushant is a model, actor, singer, columnist, psychologist, motivational speaker, drag queen, pageant director, and video jockey. He was the winner of Mr Gay India 2014 and represented India at Mr Gay World 2014.

Rohit Verma

 

 

Rohit is an international fashion designer who has participated in many international fashion shows around the world. He has never shied away from his original identity.

Bobby Darling

 

 

Pakhi Sharma, famous as Bobby Darling and formerly known as Pankaj Sharma, is a transgender Indian actress. She has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.

Saisha Shinde

 

 

Swapnil announced to the world about the decision to turn into a transwoman on social media where she wrote about her new identity as Saisha Shinde.

Nikkiey Chawla

 

 

The journey to understand and accept the reality was not an easy one for India’s first transgender model Nikkiey Chawla. Born as a boy, it took him time to understand why he felt like a female trapped in a male body. Society and even your near ones are mostly harsh to the trans community and many of us are aware of it. So, Chawla’s decision to opt for sex change operation was yet another struggle.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below! 

