MUST READ: Chhavi Mittal posts a SELFIE from the hospital bed post her CANCER SURGERY

Chhavi Mittal is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her work in TV shows such as Krishnadasi, Teen Bahuraniyaan and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan to name a few.
Chhavi Mittal is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her work in TV shows such as Krishnadasi, Teen Bahuraniyaan and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan to name a few. 

The actress is putting up a brave front by fighting breast cancer with all her might. Chhavi, who is going to be operated on April 25, posted a video wherein she is seen dancing in the hospital room. However, there's a twist. While Chhavi is dancing, her husband Mohit catches her doing so. And to her joy, he begins to groove with her. "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling,” she wrote in the caption.

In the latest post, the actress shared a selfie of herself lying on the hospital bed and smiling. She wrote about her pain and how it was to come out of her illness. She also said that the entire surgery lasted for six hours.

“When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy … and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!” Chhavi Mittal wrote, sharing her happiness.

She also thanked her fans and friends, saying: “Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet.”

Tellychakkar wish Chhavi a speedy recovery!

