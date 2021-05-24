Must Read! Chhoti Sardarni actor Amal Sehrawat will always remember THIS advice from his late father

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on people. Many have lost their family members. Amal Sehrawat, who is known for his performance in the TV show Chhoti Sardarni, too has lost his loved one.

The actor recently lost his father to covid. While coping with the loss of a loved one is the hardest thing to do. And if it is a parent, it gets even more difficult. Amal told Times of India that while nothing can undo anything that happens in life, one has to accept the fact that he/she has gone forever and find peace. He said, “I believe the time is the biggest healer. That void remains throughout your life. And the only way to cope with such a tragic moment is to accept the loss of your loved one and that acceptance comes with time.”

Further, Amal said that he has learned to value his loved ones even more than before. “I have concentrated all my attention on my loved ones now. I have started valuing my mother, wife and my kid even more. My mother has shifted with me to Mumbai. I must say that my father’s death has made me value my other relationships more,” said the actor.

He added, “There was a time in my life when I was feeling low. I was confused about my career and whether I should get into acting or join my family’s business. That’s when my father told me that I should choose the one which makes me happy. Whatever I opt for, it should be enjoyable and not tiring. Because if you love your work, it will not feel like work, and you will be content and happy throughout your life. I always remember this advice from my dad.”

