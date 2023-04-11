Must Read! Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi Review: Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil and Maahi Bhadra impress us with their dynamic, off-beat and unconventional performances

MUMBAI: Sony TV has some very interesting concepts on the channel. One of the shows which has recently launched is Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi.

This exciting series follows Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission. The viewers have witnessed Satya makes the decision to travel to Solapur in search of Arya and Chhaya, but as Chhaya boards a bus to leave Solapur, a sudden twist occurs - Arya goes missing.

The show promises to be a masala entertainer and the look and feel of the show is a visual treat!

The first thing we witness on watching the show is that Dabangii gives vibes of a south movie. It has all the elements of action, drama, emotions and humour which prove that it has the potential to become a masala packed entertainer.

The characters are off-beat and unconventional. It gives a cinematic vibe to the small screen visual. The costumes and cinematography has also been focused and kept on-point. The dialogues have a tang of wittiness and humorous sarcasm. The overall drama, over a mix of genres, is visually entertaining.

Speaking about the characters, each and every actor has a different way of contributing to the storyline. A remarkable ensemble, featuring Maahi Bhadra, Sai Deodhar, Aamir Dalvi, and Manav Gohil, will breathe life into the captivating characters of the show, each exploring the multifaceted layers of human emotion and the eternal battle between good and evil.

Maahi Bhadra

Maahi is a young artist but the way she mouths her dialogues and the action to reaction between her and her co-actors is phenomenal. Her energy on the show transcends to the screens and she proves her deft of talent.

Aamir Dalvi

Aamir Dalvi is brilliant in his craft. Being a veteran in the industry, he knows how to pull off his character with charm and grace. In the role of a don and a father who is desperate to have possession of his daughter, he balances his layered character brilliantly and that speaks volumes of his experience in the industry.

Sai Deodhar

Sai in the role of a mother, in the look of a typical woman who is rooted traditionally carries her character of Chhaya well. She is an ordinary woman who wants to protect her child while she also does not have the courage to stand up and call spade a spade. Balancing between the two dynamic personality traits is quite a challenge.

Manav Gohil

We must have seen Manav in a variety of characters on television in family dramas however; he fits into the role of a police officer which proves how well the casting has been done. He is the physical manifestation of what Arya imagines her father to be, and it will be interesting for viewers to witness how their lives intertwine.

Other actors in the likes of Himani Chawla, Bharati Patil and Yashashri Masurkar justify their roles though as the time passes we shall have better clarity on the range of their characters. Himani's character is well shaped and the actors possess impeccable talent when it comes to acting. Yashashri too, has done an array of distinguished roles and it will be exciting to see her enchant us in a different role this time.

Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. With Dabangii, looks like they sure have a bank of medals to win at award ceremonies!

With the way Dabangii has started it promises to be a blockbuster hit on television!

