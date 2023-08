Must read! Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about how he finds his role in the show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' challenging and different from other roles

MUMBAI: Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to grace the new season of the television show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ in a lead role opposite Amandeep Sidhu. The actor shared that this role allows him to push his boundaries as an artiste.

Expressing his excitement about this new venture, Dheeraj shared: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava? This opportunity brings a new wave of excitement as I step into a role that is both challenging and completely different from my previous endeavours.”

The script of the new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ piqued Dheeraj‘s interest, and allowed himself to explore more as an actor.

Talking about the same, he shared: “As an actor, pushing boundaries is what keeps the journey thrilling, and this role promises just that. Looking forward to bringing a fresh dimension to the screen and offering the audience an engaging and unforgettable experience.”

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ will soon arrive on Star Bharat.

Credits - koimoi