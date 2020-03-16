Must Read! DID super moms witnesses a major drop out of TOP 20 shows, Parineetii sees a huge rise in TRP ratings, Khatron Ke Khiladi maintains its position at second; Anupama tops the list followed by KKK, YHC, GHKKPM and YRKKH

This week Dance India Dance Super Moms sees a huge drop in TRP ratings whereas Parineeti sees a huge rise in TRP ratings.

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Dance India Dance Super Moms sees a huge drop in TRP ratings whereas Parineeti sees a huge rise in TRP ratings.

As far as reality shows are concerned Khatron Ke Khiladi tops the list at the second position followed by Superstar Singer Season 2 and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors): 2.3

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus):2.3

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.3

6. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.1

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.1

8. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

10. Naagin 6 (Colors): 2.7

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.6

12. Parineeti (Colors): 1.5

13. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

14. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.5

15. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.4

16. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar ( Star Plus) : 1.3

17.Swaran Ghar ( Colors) : 1.3

18. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.3

19. Harphoul Mohini (Colors): 1.2

20. Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho ( Colors) : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

