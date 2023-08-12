Must Read! Did you know Ankit Gupta agreed to do Junooniyat without knowing the story and his character?

MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta is a well known face in the world of Indian Television. Ankit became popular before his appearance in BB 16 when he played the role of Fateh in Udaariyaan. On the small screen, his sizzling on-screen romance with Priyanka Choudhary made waves. The show's TRPs reached incredible heights, solidifying FaTejo's name.

Ankit Gupta was last seen in the show Junooniyat where he played the role of Jahaan. Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the show is a new take on a musical drama and how music impacts the lives of these three individuals. Fans lived Ankit’s performance in the show, which also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Rana.

Now during a recent interview, Ankit said that he was so excited to work with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey that he did not even hear the story or about his character in the show, before saying yes to it!

In fact, Ankit said he signed Junooniyat even before Bigg Boss 16 and after he came out of the show he did not even hike his fee.

