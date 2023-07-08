Must read! Did you know that Neerja’s Rajveer Singh used to do THIS before becoming an actor? Read to find out

MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented Vibha Chibber.

The show is produced by Sunshine Productions. There is a lot of anticipation around the new show and the mysterious plot as well.

Rajveer Singh plays the leading role of Abeer in the show and many might remember him from his previous show, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Since he is being appreciated so much for his recent roles, let’s take a trip down his journey and find out more about the actor.

Prior to his acting career, he worked as a farmer. His television journey began in 2014 with his roles as Rajveer and Samar in the series "Ishq Kills." In 2017, he took on the character of Abeer Anand, the male lead in "Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?," an Indian adaptation of the well-known Turkish drama "Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?". Moving on to 2019, he joined the cast of "Sufiyana Pyaar Mera" as Zaroon Shah.

Between 2020 and 2021, he stepped into the role of Neel Dhyani in "Qurbaan Hua," taking over from Karan Jotwani. From August 2022 to March 2023, he played the main protagonist, Arjun Singh Thakur, in StarPlus' series "Rajjo." He underwent an 8-kilogram weight loss for his portrayal in the show.

And now, he is seen in the role of Abeer in the Colors show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' opposite Aastha Sharma.

