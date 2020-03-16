Must read! Dipika Chikhlia opens up on why she deleted her school uniform picture

MUMBAI: Ramayan happens to be one of the most popular and loved mythological shows on the small screen. The show that aired in the late 1980s was directed by Ramanand Sagar and went on from 1987 to 1988. For those unversed, it featured Arun Govil as Bhagwaan Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Mata Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, late Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman, and late Arvind Trivedi in the role of Ravana. Dipika happens to be one of the most active celebrities on social media.

She was recently trolled for posting pictures of herself in school uniform on Instagram. She has now reacted to trolls, explaining why she decided to pull down the post.

In the picture that she shared on Instagram, Dipika could be seen dressed in a white shirt and skirt, paired with a tie as she posed with her girl friends. The image, doing the rounds on many social media accounts, appeared to be from a theme party. Dipika also held a dr in her hands in the picture. Soon, the post was flooded with comments criticising the actor for posting such a picture when the audience sees her as Goddess Sita.

Insisting that she never expected the backlash that she faced soon after posting the picture, Dipika said, "I never want to hurt my fans. I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans' sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika. I realised people had got unhappy (so deleted the post). There's enough happening in the world. Why add one more issue?"

She also said it was a mistake on her part and said, "I am not justifying what I have done. I am clear that it was a mistake on my part. I am not trying to evade my larger-than-life image and explain that main insaan hoon (I am human). I was not drinking alcohol. I am not into alcohol. It was just a small get-together between old friends getting into a nostalgic mood. "

Dipika is also known for her debut film Sun Meri Laila (1983), opposite Raj Kiran and three Hindi films with Rajesh Khanna, which were Rupaye Dus Karod, Ghar Ka Chiraag, and Khudai. She did Malayalam film Ithile Iniyum Varu (1986) with Mammootty. Her Kannada hits were Hosa Jeevana (1990) with Shankar Nag, and Indrajith (1989) with Ambarish.

