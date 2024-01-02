MUST READ: From direction to dialogues and acting; netizens share what makes Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon a WHISTLE WORTHY show!

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer in the leading roles and the viewers love the cute knok – jhoks that transpire between the leading on-screen pair.

The show is produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which has been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more. Teh current track is about Shubh forcing Kavya to give her IAS seat to him. (Also Read: Kavya: Emotional! Kavya confronts Omi, Throws a bat in his direction)

Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story revolves around Kavya who challenges social taboos to pursue her ambitions.

The current storyline focuses on how Kavya and Adhiraj have finally got married and the audience is smitten with their cute banters and mesmerizing chemistry in the show. Infact, the viewers are of the opinion that it is not only their acting but everything from the team’s direction, dialogues, acting and the narrative is impressive and the show success is because of its startling teamwork!

Take a look:

Sumbul and Mishkat as Kavya and Adiraj’s dance moves are impressive and fans are confused if this is an impromptu performance

Was this pre choreographed or Sumbul & Mishkat came up with the steps at last moment bcz it looks likes they r stunned by the moves of the other, themselves

Or maybe their characters had to be stunned#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/52EU6detHS — Justrandomthings (@Justrandomthi19) February 1, 2024

They feel that the show is whistle worthy!

This team really did well in both these sequences! Such high voltage drama with the entire family. The placement of ppl, actions, reactions, tension, drama, acting, direction..U name it they aced it together as a team!

Whistle worthy#Kavya#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon#AdYa pic.twitter.com/8Q9wBcADWo — Preeti R (@_reginaphalenge) February 1, 2024

A user shares how Sumbul and Mishkat’s chemistry makes them fall in love with the show

A girl like #Kavya



She never fails to feel grateful for all that Adi does for her. The way she feels so overwhelmed with his actions

Also, the way she holds his hand & claims her love for him. She is so proud of him & her choice of him#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon#AdYa pic.twitter.com/zw2U1KTKk5 — Preeti R (@_reginaphalenge) February 1, 2024

The audience likes the respect the two have for each other

A boy like #Adhiraj



From him her relationships, her passion, her dreams, her everything matter. He respects that & leaves no stone unturned to support her nor to bend things that will bring her happiness..



Her happiness is his peace#Kavya#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon#AdYa pic.twitter.com/YMLEl92TgQ — Preeti R (@_reginaphalenge) February 1, 2024

Netizens find the story beautifully woven (Also Read: Kavya: OMG! Adhiraj disguises himself in a feminine attire, delivers a dance performance )

He asked his co-trainee to dance with him. She subtly rejects (later joins the group). Days later, the same co-trainee who is his wife now asks him to dance with her - how beautifully woven their story is .. #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #MishkatVarma #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AdYa pic.twitter.com/G9TJedWAde —(@aparnatarakhere) February 1, 2024

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!