MUST READ: From direction to dialogues and acting; netizens share what makes Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon a WHISTLE WORTHY show!

The viewers are of the opinion that it is not only their acting but everything from the team’s direction, dialogues, acting and the narrative is impressive and Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’s success is because of its startling teamwork!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 10:15
Kavya

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer in the leading roles and the viewers love the cute knok – jhoks that transpire between the leading on-screen pair.

The show is produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which has been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more. Teh current track is about Shubh forcing Kavya to give her IAS seat to him. (Also Read: Kavya: Emotional! Kavya confronts Omi, Throws a bat in his direction)

Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story revolves around Kavya who challenges social taboos to pursue her ambitions.

The current storyline focuses on how Kavya and Adhiraj have finally got married and the audience is smitten with their cute banters and mesmerizing chemistry in the show. Infact, the viewers are of the opinion that it is not only their acting but everything from the team’s direction, dialogues, acting and the narrative is impressive and the show success is because of its startling teamwork!

Take a look:

Sumbul and Mishkat as Kavya and Adiraj’s dance moves are impressive and fans are confused if this is an impromptu performance

They feel that the show is whistle worthy!

A user shares how Sumbul and Mishkat’s chemistry makes them fall in love with the show

The audience likes the respect the two have for each other

Netizens find the story beautifully woven (Also Read: Kavya: OMG! Adhiraj disguises himself in a feminine attire, delivers a dance performance )

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

About Author

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 10:15

