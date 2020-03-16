Must Read! Does Avneet Kaur have someone special in her life?

Read on to know who is the special one in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Avneet Kaur's life.
MUMBAI: Popular actress Avneet Kaur is one of the most stunning divas on the small screens.  She has ruled several hearts with her amazing work in the TV industry ever since her childhood. Avneet started her career as a child artist and has appeared in numerous TV shows so far.

The diva is now a social media star and has a whopping 31.5 million followers on Instagram. Avneet is one of the very few actresses to have such a huge fan following on social media

The actress is extremely active on Instagram and keeps posting all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

Her Instagram is filled with pictures and videoss, where Avneet has shown her stylish avatar by donning designer outfits, accessories, and much more.

Recently, there are rumours floating around in the industry that she is very close to Raghav Sharma who is an actor, producer, and a casting director.

When we got in touch with the actress, she maintained silence. On the other hand, her mother chose not to comment over it.

The news can be just a rumour. At the same time, her pictures with him have gone viral over social media.

Well, what do you think of this news? 

Do let us know your views. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

