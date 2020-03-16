Must read! Eijaz Khan opens up on the growing-up years of his life

MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms serials Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He appeared in the leading role of Raidhan Raj Katara (Mukhi) in the Sony TV program Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. In 2019, he was seen in the web series called Halala that premiered on Ullu App and Mayanagari-City of Dreams that premiered on Hotstar. He also appeared in Bigg Boss 14. He left the show due to his prior commitment.

In a recent conversation, Eijaz opened up about how he became an actor, on staying relevant as an artist for more than two decades, and more.

While talking about his growing-up years, the actor says, “Best years of my life, but they were a bit challenging too but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”



Eijaz adds, “I think whatever I am, or whatever I have figured out about myself has happened because of that. What I realise now is, being 46, I realise what my dad was at that time when he was dealing with two teenagers, I am not. He did his best.”

Did those challenges at home make him mature much earlier than his age?

“I wish they did, but no. I became over-sensitive, and in all honesty I started working from a space of a victim. But there is a lot of awareness about what I felt then. I draw parallels to what actions I took then to what actions I take now, and I compare them and I try to see that my childhood trauma or whatever traumas we face in our formative years, if it has put speed breakers and roadblocks in my growth and relationships now, then I go for therapy,” Eijaz concludes.

On the personal front, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the hottest and most popular couples in the television industry. A relationship which had started inside Bigg Boss 14 house continues to grow stronger with each passing day. The lovebirds never shy away from smothering each other in front of the paps and doing cheesy things for one another.

Credits: Pinkvilla