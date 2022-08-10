Must Read! From Ekta Kapoor to Sakshi Tanwar, Indian TV celebrities who became parents through Adoption or Surrogacy! Check out all the names here!

There are many actors, who have also chosen the route of adoption and surrogacy to expand their families
ndian TV celebrities who became parents through Adoption or Surrogacy! Check out all the names here

MUMBAI :The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

And while it might look like that Actors’s live  glamorous lives and everything in there lives is perfect.

In reality, they are just normal people like us who have to deal with real live problems just like we do.

The recent update that ‘Kanta Laga’ girl and reality star, Shefali Jariwala opened up plans of adopting babies instead of opting for surrogacy, the conversation about adoption and surrogacy is one that has always grabbed people’s attention, but there is a lot of scrutinies and hush conversations about the same.

But there are many actors, who have also chosen the route of adoption and surrogacy to expand their families, and in this article, we take a look at some of the celebrities who have adopted or opted for surrogacy. Check it out:
   Ekta Kapoor

TV’s Czarina opted for surrogacy and became a mother to Ravie. She is not the only one from the Kapoo family though, actor Tusshar Kapoor also became a father though surrogacy.
    Sakshi Tanwar:

Prominent Actor Sakshi Tanwar adopted a baby girl named Dityaa and raised her as a single mother. She also shared with the fans that she had the support of her family and friends.
    Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij

Before the two became parents to little Tara, they had adopted two children Rajveer and Khushi, the two take care of the children’s education and upbringing while they study. And although the two don’t live Mahi and Jay, it is reported that the children live with their official parents.
    Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah

The ace comedian and reality star welcomed their twin boys through surrogacy in 2017.

The two have always shared pictures and videos of two boys with the fans.

    Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali

Even though the two are divorced now, they were married for 9 years and they have welcomed their daughter Ayra through surrogacy. And it is reported that after the divorce Sanjeeda got custody of their daughter.

Whether it be through surrogacy or adoption, these actors have embraced parenthood, and we are happy for them.

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

