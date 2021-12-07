MUST-READ: Everything To Know About the ‘New Akshara’ Pranali Rathod!

MUMBAI: The Character Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an iconic character, and so is the show. The newest Leaf on the show is Pranali Rathod who plays the role of Akshara, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali has done a lot of Shows on Indian television but now she has joined a show that is at the pinnacle of fame.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Akshara prays for Manjari's good health in the temple; Manjari suggests Abhimanyu reconsider Aarohi's PROPOSAL

Here's everything you need to know about Pranali Rathod:

Initially, Pranali Rathod worked as a model and then appeared in several TV commercials. In 2018, she made her debut on Zing Channel's show "Pyaar Pehli Baar" with Ieshan Sehgal.

Following this show, her popularity soared, and she starred in the serial "Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki.".

She appeared as Saudamini Bhaumik in the Colors TV show Barrister Babu in 2020.

Rathod was born in Yavatmal, Mumbai, Maharashtra to parents, Suresh Rathod and Sheela Rathod, she has two siblings. Having started her career as a model, she shifted gears to work in Hindi tv serials.

She started her education at a local school in Mumbai. However, she hasn’t revealed any details pertaining to her higher educational qualification as yet. But that also could be because she has been working since 2018.

She has gained fame among TV viewers in a very short time with her strong acting performance. She has been working in the TV industry since the year 2018 and Pranali Rathod’s age is just 22 years, she has won the hearts of people with her acting in many serials in her short career.

She has been winning hearts as Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and we can only see great things for her future.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: UNBELIEVABLE! Harshvardhan tries to get a NEW proposal for Abhimanyu's marriage for hospital's PROFIT