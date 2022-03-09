Must Read! Fahmaan Khan wants Sumbul Toqueer Khan to participate in This popular reality show | Deets Inside

Talking about the current track of the show, we have witnessed a romantic sequence of Arylie and in the upcoming episodes, we will see a generation leap, post which, reportedly Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Toqueer Khan would exit the show. 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 20:06
Must Read! Fahmaan Khan wants Sumbul Toqueer Khan to participate in This popular reality show | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in StarPlus’ Imlie. 

Fahmaan's sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience-attention. 

The die hard fans love the pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan. 

Also read: Imlie: OMG! Fans speculate that there is a big rift between Fahmaan and Sumbul

The fans had speculated that they both are in an alleged relationship but the duo did not accept their relationship to be anything more than friendship. Sumbul in an exclusive interaction with us had revealed that they are just good friends and nothing more. 

Also read: Imlie: OMG! Fans speculate that there is a big rift between Fahmaan and Sumbul

Now, a video has gone viral over the social media where Fahmaan Khan revealed that he would love to send Sumbul to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Arpita aka Rajshri Rani to Bigg Boss. 

Further it was asked if he wished to be part of Bigg Boss, and he said, "I cannot stay in a home or a place for continous 60-Days." 

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

Talking about the current track of the show, we have witnessed a romantic sequence of Arylie and in the future we will see a generation leap, post that reportedly, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Toqueer Khan would exit the show. 

Well, readers what are your views on Fahmaan's statements? 

Do let us know your views. 

Till then stay glued tellychakkar.com

Fahmaan Khan Roadies Aryan Singh Rathore Imlie Arylie Kundali Bhagya Netizens Instagram Yeh Vada Raha TellyChakkar Sumbul Toqueer Khan Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?
Like
3
Love
9
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
2
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 20:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Fahmaan Khan wants Sumbul Toqueer Khan to participate in This popular reality show | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in StarPlus’...
Shocking! This is how dedicated Surbhi Chandna is towards her workout routine; gets an early start in the car itself
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town.  Surbhi Chandna is one of...
EXCLUSIVE! Romil K Sharma to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. A lot of television shows are...
Udaariyaan: Love Is In The Air: Tejo pours her love over Fateh, Fateh and Tejo have a romantic moment
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Yeh Hai Chahatein : OMG! No scope for Preesha’s recovery; Armaan gets Rudra caught
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful and loved shows on television. It is among the top 5 shows when...
Spy Bahu: Oh No! Mahira calls herself Choti Maa of the baby, plans something dangerous against Sejal
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Check out Hrithik Roshan’s three different looks in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha
Amazing! Check out Hrithik Roshan’s three different looks in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha
Latest Video