Must Read! Fahmaan Khan wants Sumbul Toqueer Khan to participate in This popular reality show | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in StarPlus’ Imlie.

Fahmaan's sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience-attention.

The die hard fans love the pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

Also read: Imlie: OMG! Fans speculate that there is a big rift between Fahmaan and Sumbul

The fans had speculated that they both are in an alleged relationship but the duo did not accept their relationship to be anything more than friendship. Sumbul in an exclusive interaction with us had revealed that they are just good friends and nothing more.

Also read: Imlie: OMG! Fans speculate that there is a big rift between Fahmaan and Sumbul

Now, a video has gone viral over the social media where Fahmaan Khan revealed that he would love to send Sumbul to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Arpita aka Rajshri Rani to Bigg Boss.

Further it was asked if he wished to be part of Bigg Boss, and he said, "I cannot stay in a home or a place for continous 60-Days."

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

Talking about the current track of the show, we have witnessed a romantic sequence of Arylie and in the future we will see a generation leap, post that reportedly, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Toqueer Khan would exit the show.

Well, readers what are your views on Fahmaan's statements?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued tellychakkar.com