Must-Read! Fans are aching to see Anupama and Anuj reunite after hints, us the trend 'MaAn together Forever'! Check out the best reactions here!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
Anupama and Anuj

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

For some time now Anupama and Anuj have been separated and now Anupama is finally focusing on her dancing career and learning new things from her guru. Fans have been waiting for a MaAn reunion and it feels like that even though there might have been moments of happiness that we have seen them share, they are still rooting for a MaAn reunion but the drama is getting more and more serious with twists every day.

Twitter fans are in a different league of their own and they are now using a trend called ‘MaAn together forever’ to show their love for their favorite couple and we have some of the best reactions here:

On the show, Malti Devi will clearly instruct Anupama to only focus on her dance performance and forget her family and friends. 

Anupama’s performance is going very well until Anuj comes and distracts her, and she stops for a few seconds to look at him. 

Malti Devi will be furious seeing this as she will realize that Anuj is Anupama’s biggest distraction. 

Malti Devi will now give a strict warning to Anupama to keep her distance from Anuj if she ever wants to succeed and achieve her dreams. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more information!

