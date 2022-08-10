MUST READ! Fans are missing Anupamaa's MaAn day posts Instagram reels and lives; here's what they have to say

No reels, Instagram posts or MaAn live has happened and fans are really missing all the fun of this on-screen jodi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 19:16
Anupamaa

MUMBAI:  Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the blockbuster shows on small screens. 

Ever since it hit the screens, the show has been at the top of the TRP charts. 

No other show is able to gain the first spot as Anupamaa is always on top. 

Rupali Ganguly'son-screen pairing with Gaurav Khanna has worked wonders. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Sad! Anupama decides to leave Anuj and begin a new life with him

The jodi's sizzling on-screen chemistry is being loved by the fans. 

The ardent viewers of Anuj and Anupamaa fondly refer to them as MaAn.

Rupali and Gaurav used to never fail to treat their MaAn fans with amazing Instagram posts and stories. 

In fact, the duo used to celebrate MaAn Day every Monday and share some reels or posts with their fans. 

Rupali and Gaurav used to also come live on Instagram and have a great chat with their admirers. 

However, it's been a while since fans have not got any glimpses of MaAn. 

No reels, Instagram posts or MaAn live has happened and fans are really missing all the fun of this on-screen jodi. 

The last post of Rupali and Gaurav aka MaAn was shared weeks ago by the actors. 

Jyoti Chavan says, "I am in love with this beautiful jodi and I adore their social media banter. However, it's been a while since we have seen a MaAn moment."

Priyanka Shah says, "Gaurav and Rupali's chemistry as Anuj and Anupamaa is electrifying. I would love to see more of it."

Anuja Sawhney says, "I am already heartbroken with Anupamaa and Anuj's separation in the show. But now, the duo is rarely seen sharing reels or posts. This is not fair for their fans."

Pooja Chaudhary says, "Why are no more MaAn Instagram lives happening? I am so waiting for it"

Chachala Sahay says, "I am terribly missing Gaurav and Rupali's off-screen banter that happens on social media."

Well, this definitely proves that fans are not only missing MaAn's on-screen chemistry but off-screen camaraderie too. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj and Anupama meet secretly

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 19:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OH NO! Anupama chooses her dream over Anuj as she moves on to a new life in the USA
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “One of the plus points of this show is that there is no dragging of a particular plot line or story”, Faltu’s Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur talks about the show being in the Top charts, her character, and trolling!
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has impressed the viewers with its interesting...
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Katha realises Viaan’s hidden fatherhood
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui declined the upcoming season for this shocking reason
MUMBAI:  Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Exclusive! “I was never offered something like this” Sarika Singh on her OTT show Saas Bahu aur Flamingo
MUMBAI:  Actress Sarika Singh has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional Drama! Jaleen’s plan to humiliate Sahiba works!
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Anubha
Exclusive! Anubha Fatehpuria to play Shahid Kapoor’s mom in Maddock’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drishti Thakur
Exclusive! “One of the plus points of this show is that there is no dragging of a particular plot line or story”, Faltu’s Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur talks about the show being in the Top charts, her character, and trolling!
Ayesha Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh aka Sai reveals the exact reason behind her, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
paras
ADORABLE! Paras Kalnawat seems to be a complete Momma’s Boy; his birthday wish for his Mother will definitely melt your HEART
Bollywood Diva someday
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aspires to work with this Bollywood Diva someday
Vaibhavi Upadhayaya
Must-Read! Shivlekh Singh, Vaibhavi Upadhayaya, Jaspal Bhatti, and more TV actors tragically passed away in Car accidents! Read for More!
Tejasswi Prakash
THROWBACK! The time when netizens thought Tejasswi Prakash got ENGAGED to Karan Kundrra